Driver Leads Police on Chase with Stolen Dump Truck

Sheriff's officials reported that a man who led authorities on a chase Sunday in a stolen big rig along curvy mountains roads was taken into custody after the truck rammed a patrol car, but no one was injured.

California Highway Patrol officer saw a reported stolen truck around 3:20 p.m. in the area of Highway 78 and Williams Ranch Road in Wynola and requested assistance when the driver would not stop, said Lt. Larry Nesbit of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

The chase went south along Highway 79 and ended when a sheriff's patrol car was rammed at Japatul Valley Road at Interstate 8, Nesbit said.

No one was hurt in the chase or crash, and the truck driver, who was not identified, was taken into custody, Nesbit said.