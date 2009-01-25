Returning Marines, Sailors Welcomed Home at MCAS Miramar - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Returning Marines, Sailors Welcomed Home at MCAS Miramar

Family members and friends are welcoming home hundreds of local Marines and sailors who returned Sunday after serving in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom.

More than 300 troops arrived at MCAS Miramar Sunday afternoon. Loved ones cheered, waved flags and held signs as the plane carrying the service men and women touched down.

The Miramar- and Camp Pendleton-based Marines and sailors returned after a seven-month deployment.

About 150 of the troops returning Sunday are with the Third Marine Aircraft Wing. The others are based at Camp Pendleton.

