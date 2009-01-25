Oceanside Plane Crash Pilot, Passenger Remain Hospitalized - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Oceanside Plane Crash Pilot, Passenger Remain Hospitalized

Posted: Updated:
Officials have released the name of the pilot injured in the small plane crash near Oceanside Municipal Airport Saturday morning.

The owner of the California Flight Academy at Gillespie Field, where the plane took off, reported the pilot's name is Amandeep Singh. The owner said Singh, 24, lost four of his fingers and suffered a crushed pelvis in the crash.

Both Singh and his 18-year-old passenger remain hospitalized Sunday. A nursing supervisor said Singh is in fair condition. There was no word on the condition of the passenger.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.