Oceanside Plane Crash Pilot, Passenger Remain Hospitalized

Officials have released the name of the pilot injured in the small plane crash near Oceanside Municipal Airport Saturday morning.

The owner of the California Flight Academy at Gillespie Field, where the plane took off, reported the pilot's name is Amandeep Singh. The owner said Singh, 24, lost four of his fingers and suffered a crushed pelvis in the crash.

Both Singh and his 18-year-old passenger remain hospitalized Sunday. A nursing supervisor said Singh is in fair condition. There was no word on the condition of the passenger.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

