Office Building Next to White House Evacuated in Fire Scare

Fire authorities responded to a fire scare at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building Sunday in Washington, D.C.

The EEOB, which is located right next to the White House, houses several government offices, including that of Vice President Joe Biden. Biden was not in the office at the time of the alert.

Fire trucks responded quickly as the building was evacuated.

The alert was blamed on something blocking the inside of the chimney of a fireplace on the second floor, causing smoke to build up on the fourth floor.

No damage was reported.

