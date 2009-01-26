Geithner nomination up for vote today

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Barack Obama's Cabinet is set to get another member today.

The Senate is poised to confirm Timothy Geithner as treasury secretary despite his tax questions.

Some Republicans say his confirmation will create an unusual situation: A Cabinet member heading the agency that oversees the IRS who had to cut a check to pay back taxes and penalties.

Geithner failed to pay $34,000 in back taxes earlier in the decade but now has paid it all.

Supporters say Geithner's reputation as a financial whiz make him the perfect person to lead the country out of the economic hole it's in. They cite his vast financial experience as head of the New York Fed and work at the Treasury Department under three presidents.

