Economic Stimulus Plan Could Give San Diego a Jolt

As President Obama and Congress work out the details of an economic stimulus, its effects could be felt here in San Diego.

The current plan could help repair local roads, improve the schools and hospitals and restore hundreds of jobs, according to local economists.

However, they warn, it's not exactly a quick fix.

USD economics professor Alan Gin said President Obama's plan to improve the infrastructure and boost energy efficiency could help San Diego by keeping more businesses open. But he says it's still too early to tell how great an impact the spending plan would have.

"It depends on what sort of projects are going to be financed by the spending portion of this stimulative package," Gin said.

"We've lost a lot of jobs in the local economy," he continued. "Construction is an area where we have lost a lot of jobs, so any improvements will help in that area."

While Republicans have argued the president's plan needs to include more tax relief, Professor Gin said many Americans put their 2008 stimulus checks in the bank, rather than spending them.

The House of Representatives is expected to vote on the plan Wednesday. President Obama hopes to have it on his desk to sign by Feb. 16, Presidents' Day.

