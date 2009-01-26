Widow Settles Lawsuit With NFL Over Death

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -- The widow of Minnesota Vikings lineman Korey Stringer reached a settlement with the NFL over his heatstroke death during training camp in 2001.

Under an agreement with Kelci Stringer, the NFL will support her efforts to create a heat illness prevention program.

No other terms of the settlement announced Monday by a family spokesman were released.

Kelci Stringer had filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the league, claiming the NFL hadn't done enough to ensure that equipment used by players protected them from injuries or deaths caused by heat-related illnesses.

"We were able to find what we feel is a very fair settlement that helped us move to the next step," said James Gould, a spokesman for the family who also was Korey Stringer's agent.

NFL spokesman Greg Aiello said the heat illness prevention program will be for children and older athletes.

A separate lawsuit against equipment maker Riddell Inc. remains pending in federal court in Columbus, Gould said. The lawsuit alleges Riddell fails to warn players and coaches that wearing its helmets and shoulder pads in hot temperatures can be dangerous. It seeks a jury trial.

Korey Stringer was a 27-year-old, 335-pound lineman. He died from heatstroke July 31, 2001, during the second day of training camp in preparation for the 2001 season. He practiced in the sweltering heat and humidity, which pushed his body temperature to 108.8 degrees.

Stringer and his wife both attended college at Ohio State, where Stringer left for the NFL in 1995 after his junior season.

