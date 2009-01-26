Cowboys' Terrell Owens Gets Reality Show - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Cowboys' Terrell Owens Gets Reality Show



DALLAS (AP) -- Terrell Owens hopes to score with a new cable reality show.

The Dallas Cowboys' controversial wide receiver will star in his own show on VH1 this summer, giving fans a look into his life off the field.

VH1 announced Monday that the series takes place in the offseason, and T.O.'s best friends and publicists - Monique Jackson and Kita Williams - will help him re-examine his personal life. The two will work as "matchmakers and therapists" for Owens.

Owens, who caught 69 passes for 1,052 yards and 10 touchdowns this season, was prominently featured on HBO's "Hard Knocks" that tracked the Cowboys in training camp last year.

© 2009 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

