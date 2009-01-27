Marine sentenced to 6 years in prison for rape

SAN DIEGO (AP) - A lance corporal at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar has been sentenced to six years in prison for rape.
Leland Kee pleaded guilty to two counts of rape, one count of breaking and entering and one count of attempting to destroy evidence. He pleaded on Jan. 5 and the Marines announced the sentence Friday.
Court documents show Kee was playing video games with the victim on Nov. 2 in his barracks room. She then returned to her room and fell asleep. Kee admitted sneaking into her room and raping her. The woman called military police to report the attack.
The San Diego Union-Tribune says Kee's prison term was limited to 40 months because of a pretrial agreement with prosecutors. He will received a dishonorable discharge at the end of his sentence.
