Woman gives birth to octuplets

BELLFLOWER, Calif. (AP) - Doctors say the next few days will be critical for eight babies born to a mother at a hospital in Bellflower.

All are listed in stable condition.

It is only the second time in history octuplets have survived more than a few hours.

Doctors at Kaiser Permanente Bellflower Medical Center say the mother gave birth to six boys and two girls in a span of 5 minutes beginning at 10:43 Monday morning. They ranged in weight from 1 pound, 8 ounces to 3 pounds, 4 ounces. Doctors say 2 of the newborns are on ventilators and a third needs oxygen.

Dr. Karen Maples says all eight babies will probably remain in the hospital for at least two months and the mother should be released in a week.

Hospital officials would not release any information about the mother.

