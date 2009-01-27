Water Main Break Causes Safety Concerns For Rolando Residents - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Water Main Break Causes Safety Concerns For Rolando Residents

A big mess in a Rolando neighborhood isn't expected to be cleaned up until Tuesday afternoon after an eight-inch cast iron pipe broke under Rolando Boulevard Monday night. Now some homeowners are concerned about their yards or driveways giving way.

