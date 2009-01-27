Police Continue Search for Balboa Park Child Molester

Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a man who reportedly molested a 4-year-old girl after she got separated from her family in Balboa Park over the weekend.

San Diego police said the girl got lost around 3 p.m. Sunday while playing hide-and-seek near the park's Spanish Village section. She was found about 45 minutes later.

The girl told authorities a man took her to a car parked in a nearby lot and molested her inside the vehicle.

She described the man as being in his 50s with white hair, glasses and a fedora-style hat.

