Dumanis Urges Schwarzenegger Not to Cut Law Enforcement Programs

District Attorney Bonnie Dumanis has sent a letter urging Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger and lawmakers not to put innocent people at risk by cutting law enforcement programs.

With the state's money problems, programs at risk for cutbacks are gang enforcement, Lo-Jack enforcement, the sexual assault unit and parole enforcement.

Dumanis is quoted as saying, "Parole searches have saved innocent lives and prevented countless violent crimes. To unilaterally eliminate parole for thousands of prison inmates would constitute a public safety disaster."

