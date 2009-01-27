Chargers Apparently Exploring Options in LA, Orange County

The Chargers continue to send mixed messages about their future here in San Diego.

On Monday, the team hired a Los Angeles marketing firm to seek out companies willing to purchase pricey luxury suites and stadium sponsorship.

After telling the San Diego Union-Tribune that this is not a sign the team is looking to move, Chargers general counsel Mark Fabiani told the Los Angeles Time that Los Angeles and Orange County are two of the most lucrative markets in the world, and that there was no reason the team could not pursue those areas in difficult economic times.

