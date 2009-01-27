State to Issue IOUs Instead of Checks - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

State to Issue IOUs Instead of Checks

State service providers, state employees and taxpayers will soon be receiving IOUs instead of checks from the State of California.

With a burgeoning deficit and a stalemate over the budget, the state does not have the money to pay out some payroll and state tax refund checks.

