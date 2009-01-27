Small Earthquake Recorded Near Baja California - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Small Earthquake Recorded Near Baja California

The U.S. Geological Survey reported that a small earthquake shook a portion of Baja California early Tuesday morning.

The magnitude-3.0 temblor struck at 2:12 a.m. at a depth of 18 miles, its epicenter 18 miles southeast of Calexico, Calif., and 100 miles east of Tijuana, according to a computer-generaged USGS report.

