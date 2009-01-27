San Diego Police, FBI Nab 'Big Boy Bandit'

Authorities said an Ocean Beach man was in custody Tuesday on suspicion of carrying out 17 bank heists over a four-year period.

San Diego police and members of a federal bank-robbery task force arrested Stephen Colburn, 54, about 2 p.m. Monday on Santa Monica Avenue in the coastal San Diego community where he resides, according to the FBI.

Colburn allegedly is responsible for a series of robberies attributed to a thief dubbed the "Big Boy Bandit" by investigators. The crimes occurred between 2004 and last fall, officials said.

The arrest stemmed from a report earlier in the day that a man was behaving suspiciously at a Mission Valley bank. Employees there provided a description of the suspect and a vehicle license-plate number, and the information led detectives to Colburn, according to the FBI.

