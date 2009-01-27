New Building Threatens "Whaling Wall"

A planned 19-story building would make a famous whale mural painted by artist Robert Wyland an endangered species.

Wyland painted the mural, for free, in 1994 on the side of the San Diego National Bank Building Downtown. The mural shows a pod of gray whales. Wyland specializes in ocean themes and is a big proponent of the environment.

A developer wants to build apartments right next door, and the building would hide the lower half of the mural. The Centre City Development Corp., which is considering the apartment project, says the problem is the mural faces a parking lot, not the street. It considers the painting a temporary work of art.