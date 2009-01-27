"As The Chargers Turn" Continues With A.J. Apology

The off-season drama between L.T. and A.J. Smith isn't going away.

The rift between A.J. and L.T. seemed to have run its course, but then Shawne Merriman spoke up, saying it was bad to speak publicly on the topic.

Monday night, A.J. Smith released a statement by way of the team's website trying to clarify a statement he made which most everyone interpreted as mocking L.T.

"It was important to me... that L.T. know exactly what happened. I just answered a question and unfortunately my response was inappropriate. After reading my response to the question, I can see why it was interpreted the way it way. I absolutely meant no disrespect toward L.T., none. I have the utmost respect for him on two fronts - as a player and as a preson," the statement said.

