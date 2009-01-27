Water Rationing Meetings

At the direction of Mayor Jerry Sanders, the City of San Diego Water Department has scheduled a series of workshops to help prepare the public for potential cuts to water supplies. The Department is staging the workshops to discuss and take input on how water allocations for City water customers are being developed. The workshops are part of the Mayor's continuing effort to raise awareness about the City's water supply crisis and the need to increase water conservation throughout the city.

The Mayor has called the workshop sessions following his announcement during the annual State of the City Address, delivered earlier this month, that water wholesalers may cut supplies to the San Diego region by as much as 20% within the next few months. A reduction of that amount could require the City to implement limits on the amount of water that can be used by its own customers. The workshops called by the Mayor will provide San Diegans with the opportunity to learn more and to have their questions about the development of the methodology for water allocations answered by City staff.

The workshops are scheduled at the following dates and locations:

Monday, February 9, 2009, 6 - 7:30 pm

Otay Mesa-Nestor Branch Library

3003 Coronado Ave.

San Diego, CA 92154-1521

Tuesday, February 10, 2009, 6 - 7:30 pm

Rancho Peñasquitos Branch Library

13330 Salmon River Road

San Diego, CA 92129-2640