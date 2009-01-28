Bolts Hire Sullivan To Coach O-Line

SAN DIEGO (AP) - Former NFL player Mike Sullivan was hired as offensive line coach by the San Diego Chargers on Tuesday.

Sullivan played for Tampa Bay for four years and Dallas for one season. He spent the last two seasons as the assistant offensive line coach in Cleveland.

With the Chargers, he'll work alongside Hal Hunter in coaching the offensive line.

