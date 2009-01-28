Manhunt On For Gunman/Arsonist In City Heights

Police are looking for a suspect who set a car on fire and shot-up a family's home with a rifle just after midnight in City Heights in the 3600 block of Landis Street.

A man who lives in the house says a suspect set a car on fire in the alley and it spread to his home.

"The occupant came out confronted the male, saw that he had a gun, ran back inside the house and that's when shots were fired into the house," San Diego Police Lieutenant David Nisleit

No one was hurt and the suspect ran away. The fire was put out quickly by the fire department. Damage was limited to the car and part of the home.



The suspect is described as an African American man in dark clothing.



The motive is unclear at this time.

