Minister/Mentor Suspect In Sex Assault Case

He worked as a minister and music teacher at local churches, and he mentored troubled boys, but now he is accused of molesting children.

Jimmie "X-Ray" Robinson Junior was arrested over the weekend and is being held on $750,000 bail.

El Cajon police say a victim came to them in September and DNA links Robinson to the case.

Officers say there may be other victims.

Possible victims are urged to call 619-579-4218.