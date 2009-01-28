Minister/Mentor Suspect In Sex Assault Case - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Minister/Mentor Suspect In Sex Assault Case

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: El Cajon Police Courtesy: El Cajon Police

He worked as a minister and music teacher at local churches, and he mentored troubled boys, but now he is accused of molesting children.

Jimmie "X-Ray" Robinson Junior was arrested over the weekend and is being held on $750,000 bail.

El Cajon police say a victim came to them in September and DNA links Robinson to the case.

Officers say there may be other victims.

Possible victims are urged to call 619-579-4218.

