Preliminary Hearing For Man Accused In Deadly Hit And Run

A preliminary hearing is scheduled Wednesday morning for 27-year-old John Sudac Junior who is accused of a deadly hit and run that killed a pregnant woman.

Sudac pleaded not guilty earlier this month to charges including gross vehicular manslaughter.

Prosecutors say he fled the scene after causing the deadly accident on Interstate 5 in Solana Beach on January 4.

If convicted, Sudac faces up to 15 years in prison.

