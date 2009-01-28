Parole Board To Decide Fate Of Fugitive Mom - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Parole Board To Decide Fate Of Fugitive Mom

Posted: Updated:

San Diego mom Susan Lefevre will find out Wednesday if she'll be coming home or staying at a Michigan prison.

She escaped from prison in 1976 after being sentenced to 10 years for selling heroin. Lefevre says her sentence was too harsh.

Lefevre lived as Marie Walsh in Carmel Valley until her arrest in April 2008.

The Michigan parole board will announce its decision sometime Wednesday.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.