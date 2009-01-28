Customs Agents Investigating Abandoned Smuggling Boat

A boat that may have been used to ferry undocumented immigrants from Mexico into the United States was found abandoned at Torrey Pines State Beach today, authorities said.

A lifeguard discovered the unoccupied 28-foot vessel grounded at the edge of the surf about 7 a.m., according to federal officials.

Agents followed tracks that led from the boat to nearby North Torrey Pines Road but found no suspects, said Lauren Mack, a spokeswoman for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Officials suspect that the craft had been left in the area by smugglers who had brought illegal aliens into the country, according to Mack.

Two other suspected smuggling boats were found along the coast of San Diego County last weekend, she said. One was believed to have been used to transport marijuana, the other people, Mack added.