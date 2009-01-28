"Fugitive Mom" To Be Released From Jail

DETROIT (AP) - A San Diego woman captured last year after escaping from a Michigan prison in 1976 will be released from the original sentence that put her behind bars.

Susan LeFevre, now 54, had been living as a suburban mother in Carmel Valley prior to her arrest.

She had gone on the lam after serving about 14 months of a 10-year drug sentence. She said she never expected to get 10 years in prison when she agreed to plead guilty in 1974.

A spokesman for the Michigan corrections department says she'll be freed May 19 but will be closely watched until then because of several misconducts. He said those include getting into a spat with an inmate and keeping medication under a mattress.

