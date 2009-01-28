San Diegans Teed Off At Governor's Golf Plan

It is one of many proposals currently before the state - the governor's plan to raise taxes on services like a round of golf. He's hoping by spreading the $42 billion deficit across the state, he can get rid of it in the next year and a half.

For Donald Dose and his pals, taking their business to the Balboa Municipal Golf Course is almost a daily trip. And while they agree on where to go, they don't always see eye to eye on politics.

In an effort to close the $42 billion state budget deficit, the governor is proposing a 10 percent tax on certain services like a round of golf.

"Look what happened to this golf course when Jerry Sanders raised this from $4.50 to $7 from one year to the next, and people quit playing golf," he Dose said.

Does is afraid increasing taxes will only push golfers and businesses out of the state, but many local golfers see it as a necessary sacrifice.

"I'd pay it, and I'd understand why I was paying it," golfer Bob White said.

White, another regular, is willing to pay his part if it means the state will get back to fiscal health.

"All this money has to come from somewhere, and I guess the popular phrase now was well all have to take a little bit of a haircut," White said.

Steve Lachtman is another golfer ready to pay, but gets that it's not for everyone.

"Personally, it doesn't bother me, but I can understand why it would be difficult for a lot of the people," he said.

The tax wouldn't be difficult for Donald Dose and his friends.

"It's not going to stop me, no, but it's going to stop quite a few people," Dose said.

The argument, on the other hand, is it may keep them going for a few more rounds.

"I'll pay twice what I have to pay if I can beat Don like I beat him today," one golfer said.