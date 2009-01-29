San Diego State Pulls Away From TCU

SAN DIEGO (AP) - Lorrenzo Wade scored 18 points as San Diego State beat Texas Christian University 67-50 Wednesday.

Guard Richie Williams added 13 points, nine rebounds and six assists for the Aztecs (14-5, 4-2 Mountain West), who used a pair of 14-0 runs to pull away.

The Horned Frogs led 20-16 with 7:14 left in the first half, but San Diego State mounted a 14-point run and finished the half with a 32-24 lead.

The Aztecs mounted its second 14-0 run early in the second half, taking a 51-29 lead with 13:36 left in the game. Wade and Williams combined for 12 of those 14 points.

Zvonko Buljan had 14 points for TCU (13-8, 4-3).

Copyright 2009 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.