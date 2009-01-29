Army Orders Recall Of Body Armor

WASHINGTON (AP) - Army Secretary Pete Geren has ordered the recall of more than 16,000 sets of body armor.

The recall follows an audit that concluded the bullet-blocking plates in the vests failed testing and may not provide soldiers with adequate protection.

The audit faults the Army for flawed testing procedures before awarding a contract for the armor.

In a letter to Acting Inspector General Gordon Heddell, Geren said he did not agree that the plates failed the testing or that soldiers were issued deficient gear. And he said his opinion was backed by the Pentagon's top testing director. But Geren says he's recalling the sets as a precaution.

The vests are now standard gear for troops in Iraq and Afghanistan.

