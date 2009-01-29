UC Labor Union Reaches Wage Increase Agreement - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

UC Labor Union Reaches Wage Increase Agreement

There is good news for workers at University of California campuses. A labor contract agreement has been made after a strike last summer.

In the agreement, a four percent pay raise will be followed by three percent annual pay raises for the next five years.

The union representing 8,000 service workers says the average pay will increase to over $18 an hour, during the life of the contract.


