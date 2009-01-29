Starbucks Cutting Thousands Of Jobs & Closing Stores - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Starbucks Cutting Thousands Of Jobs & Closing Stores

Posted: Updated:

For years, Starbucks appeared to be recession-proof, but the coffee giant is now feeling the strain of the economic crisis. The world's biggest coffee chain is cutting thousands of jobs and closing hundreds more stores after dismal profits in the first quarter.

