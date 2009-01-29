NFL To Honor Flight 1549 Crew Before Super Bowl

Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger, the US Airways pilot who landed in New York's Hudson River with all onboard escaping safely, smiles during a homecoming celebration on Saturday, Jan. 24, 2009, in Danville, Calif. Applauding him are his wife Lorrie Sullenberg

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) -- US Airways pilot Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger and the crew from Flight 1549 will be honored by the NFL before the Super Bowl. Sullenberger, co-pilot Jeffrey B. Skiles and flight attendants Doreen Walsh, Sheila Dail and Donna Dent will be recognized before the start of Sunday's game between the Arizona Cardinals and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Sullenberger was praised as a hero for a deft landing Jan. 15 on the Hudson River after both the plane's engines were disabled following a collision with a flock of birds. All 155 passengers and crew members were rescued.

Also being honored is Gen. David Petraeus, who heads the U.S. Central Command.

Petraeus will be part of the coin toss ceremony, which also include past Super Bowls greats Lynn Swann, Roger Craig and John Elway.

© 2009 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.