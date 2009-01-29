Peanut Butter Recall Expands

State officials are alerting at least 175 Southern California school districts and agencies that they may have received tainted peanut products as part of the federal school meal program. The peanut goods are part of an expanding recall by Georgia-based Peanut Corp. of America in a salmonella outbreak that has sickened more than 500 people and killed as many as eight.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jack O'Connell said Thursday that officials had been told USDA school meal products weren't affected. But after the company expanded its recall Wednesday to all peanut goods produced at the plant since 2007, O'Connell learned schools were affected. There have been no reports of illness in California schools.