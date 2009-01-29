Oak Tree Naming Contest

A North County conservation group is holding a naming contest to save a 100-year old oak tree in Carlsbad. You may have seen the giant tree while driving through the intersection of Cannon Road and College Boulevard. The land where the tree stands will soon be the home of a new high school. Preserve Calavera hopes developers will save it as part of a campus open space. It says it's sponsoring the naming contest to protect the tree and the wildlife around it. The winner of the tree naming contest will get a hundred dollars