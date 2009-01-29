How To Detect Counterfeit Electrical Products

It's a public service announcement called "Counterfeits Can Kill". Protect your family from a surge of dangerous electrical products making their way into the United States.

Federal agents with U.S. Customs are seeing a multi-million dollar rise in counterfeit electrical products.

"You talk about a counterfeit watch or purse. Those things are not going to kill you. These potentially can," Electrical Safety Foundation International President Brett Brenner said.

Brenner says plug these counterfeit products into your house, and you're one spark, flame and fire away from tragedy.

The items are counterfeit because they claim to be safety certified by the Underwriters Laboratory, but the stickers are fake. Safety advocates say protect yourself by avoiding off-brand dollar stores and shopping online. Instead, opt for respected retailers.

"So your Home Depots and your Wal-Marts - those kind of big guys are going through their own safety processes to make sure these goods don't get into their store," Brenner said.

Counterfeit goods are also dangerous because they're often backed by organized crime and terrorists.