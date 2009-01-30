Portland stops San Diego 69-55

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Nik Raivio scored 17 points and Jared Stohl added 14 to lead Portland to a 69-55 win over San Diego on Thursday.

The Pilots (14-7) hit 8 of 14 3-pointers to improve to 5-1 in West Coast Conference play, their best start since joining the league for the 1977-78 season.

Gyno Pomare led San Diego (12-9, 4-2) with 18 points. Rob Jones added 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Portland led 34-24 lead at the half, but San Diego managed to stay within striking distance through the first 10 minutes of the second half.

Ethan Niedermeyer and T.J. Campbell then hit back-to-back 3-pointers to put the Pilots ahead 52-38, and the Toreros never threatened again.

Campbell went 3 for 3 from 3-point range and finished with 11 points and four assists.

The Toreros were 2 of 10 from 3-point range and missed half of their 14 free-throw attempts.

