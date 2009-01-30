Lawyer for Cynthia Sommer Back in Court - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Lawyer for Cynthia Sommer Back in Court

A motions hearing is scheduled for Cynthia Sommer, the Miramar wife accused of murdering her Marine husband with arsenic.

Sommer was convicted in 2007, but was released in 2008 when her case was dismissed.

New tests showed there was no arsenic in her husband's body.

Sommer's lawyer is trying to make sure no future charges can be filed against his client.

Sommer moved to Michigan after she was released from prison.

