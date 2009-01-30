Prison Guard Gets Probation, Fine for Stealing Dog - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Prison Guard Gets Probation, Fine for Stealing Dog

A prison guard has been sentenced for stealing her neighbor's dog.

Diane Brown pleaded guilty and is now on three years' probation. She was also ordered to pay a $450 fine.

Brown was caught on surveillance tape abandoning the dog in front of an office building.

She reportedly stole the dog because it wouldn't stop barking.

The dog was returned safely to its owner.

