Vista Announces Layoffs Due to Budget Crisis

The city of Vista has announced that it is laying off 14 employees because of their budget crisis.

An assistant city manager said Vista is taking drastic measures because this year's $1.2 million budget shortfall is projected to be more than $6 million by the end of 2010.

Vista is cutting back on hiring, leaving 16 jobs unfilled, and delayed hiring of another 20.

Cuts have also been made to travel and training, as well as coffee and bottled water.

