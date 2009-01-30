File for Unemployment Benefits Online, Not by Phone - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

File for Unemployment Benefits Online, Not by Phone

Workers who've lost their jobs and are trying to file for unemployment benefits know about the long wait on the phone.

The unemployed in California are swamping the phone system, state officials said. The employment office reported receiving 2.5 million calls a day.

Most people who actually get through hear a message that the system is overloaded, and the call is ended.

The easiest way to get an unemployment benefits application filed is online.

