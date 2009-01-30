Judge OKs Sale Of Vick's Cars, Atlanta House

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) -- A federal bankruptcy judge has approved hiring brokers to sell some of Michael Vick's cars and boats.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Frank Santoro also approved a plan Friday to sell the imprisoned NFL star's suburban Atlanta home at auction.

The former Atlanta Falcons quarterback is in the federal penitentiary in Leavenworth, Kan., where he is serving a 23-month sentence for his role in a dogfighting conspiracy.

The judge also asked Vick attorney Paul Campsen about the status of Vick's transfer to a halfway house in Newport News. The lawyer said the transfer could happen any day, but federal prison officials have not yet disclosed a date.

