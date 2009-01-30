Tension Rising Between Chargers And Chula Vista Mayor - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Tension Rising Between Chargers And Chula Vista Mayor

Posted: Updated:

The gloves are coming off in the fight between the Chargers and the City of Chula Vista. Mayor Cheryl Cox says the team is keeping taxpayers in the dark about how much a new stadium will cost. In the meantime, Chargers Special Council mark Fabiani is firing back, accusing Cox of bad-mouthing the Bolts.

