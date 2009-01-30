Mayor asks for your help with San Diego's Budget - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Friday, January 30, 2009

Mayor asks for your help with San Diego's Budget

There's a new special section set up today on San Diego's Web site for people to share their ideas for closing the city's projected $54 million deficit. Mayor Jerry Sanders says citizens can give their ideas to reduce spending, streamline operations, and raise more money.

