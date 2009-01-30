Granite Hills High School Mascot Vandalized - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Granite Hills High School Mascot Vandalized

Officials at Granite Hills High School are working on replacing what was considered the symbol of the school, Ernie the Eagle. The massive statue was vandalized last Friday beyond repair.

