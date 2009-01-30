Bring Ernie the Eagle Back - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Friday, January 30, 2009

Bring Ernie the Eagle Back

Vandals have destroyed the huge eagle that stood in front of Granite Hills High School.  Students and teaches want to restore it  Anyone who wants to contribute should send to:

  • Granite Hills High School
  • 1719 E. Madison Ave. El Cajon, CA 92019
  • Phone: (619) 593-5500
