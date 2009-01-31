Ramona Residents Concerned About Release of Predator - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Ramona Residents Concerned About Release of Predator



Ramona residents are concerned that a violent predator may be released in their neighborhood.


The California Department of Mental Health plans to release Matthew Hedge in the 3300 block of Highway 67.

Hedge had been released before in 2005, but was sent back to a mental hospital after News 8 aired video of children entering his halfway house.

