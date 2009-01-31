Mayor Seeks New Ideas for Solving Budget Mess - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Mayor Seeks New Ideas for Solving Budget Mess

With San Diego facing a $54 million deficit, Mayor Jerry Sanders wants the public's help in solving the city's budget crisis.

Mayor Sanders wants to hear San Diegans' ideas about what cuts they think should or should not be made.

Hundreds of people have already voiced their opinions on the city's Web site.

