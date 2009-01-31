Search Continues for Bank Robber Caught on Video - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Search Continues for Bank Robber Caught on Video

New surveillance video appears to catch a man in a bandana robbing a Bank of America branch Friday morning.

San Diego police said the man in the video robbed the B of A branch on Black Mountain Road by pulling a gun on the teller and demanding cash.

The thief got away on a scooter.

Police detained a man after searching a nearby hillside, but that man was released.

