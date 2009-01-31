Job Corps Graduates Get a Head Start

During these tough economic times, some local youngsters already have a head start in their job search, thanks to the San Diego Job Corps.

In Imperial Beach Friday, the Job Corps' latest class of young adults graduated.

The program was founded by the federal government in 1964 to help young people between the ages of 16 and 24 enter the work force and become successful.

The corps also helps place graduates in jobs and offers them a number of support services.

